'AITA if I stop trying to communicate with an old friend going through a divorce?'

ESH. It is understandable that you would miss your friend and want to help her. And yes, a one-word text response of" terrible" is really off-putting and immature of Jane, when she could say " thanks for thinking of me, I'm swamped and things are terrible right now and I can't respond more the that."

But Jane is not getting divorced AT you- it's ok for you to not be top of mind right now when her family is imploding.

For you to jump from " empathize with her" to " her lack of response is making me feel like an unlikable person" seems like an unreasonable leap, and that is something you should reflect on; why does your friend's lack of communication during her personal crisis make you feel rejected?