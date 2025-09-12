'AITA if I stopped babysitting the kids of my husband's female 'friend' from work?'

Now what is upsetting me started on the Friday before she showed up, I was relaxing on the couch watching something on my phone and he stood in front of me and flung his hand while saying must be nice to be so lazy. He spent the weekend making digs at me. to be honest it's not new behavior, so I usually just laugh at him and then ignore him.

I know I'm not lazy I work, clean, take care of the house and I run the kids all over for their school activities. All of my work vacation is used down to the last hour on my kids' activities. I don't want to miss any of their games. He does get to me I have to list all the stuff I do so that I can remind myself that he is wrong about me. It doesn't always work there are times I need my sister to talk to me about it.