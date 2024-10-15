'AITA because I stopped cooking dinner for my husband and son?'

Im so sick of the two of them that I have refused to cook for a couple months now and my husband brought it up like it was a problem that im not making any of the 3 damn boring a$$ dishes he can handle. I'm sick of cooking these 3 dishes, and sometimes they wont even eat that!!

They've been fending for themselves for dinner and I feel way less stressed out now. And just so you know I work full time just like my husband does so why he can't do the cooking if he wants to be so picky I don't understand. Apparently, because I am a woman, I'm the one expected to cook? Over it! I come home from work ready to eat dinner but will he cook it, no?