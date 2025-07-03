'AITA because I stopped cooking dinner for my husband?' UPDATED

"AITA because I stopped cooking dinner for my husband?"

I (43f) decided to go back to school full time for my Master's degree while working full time. I informed my husband (48m) that it's going to be an adjustment but to work with me as I haven't been to school in nearly two decades. Studying has consumed a lot of my free time.

Online classes are daunting and I'm figuring out my study habits as an older adult learner. One of the things that I try to do more is cook larger meals so that we'll have leftovers every other night.