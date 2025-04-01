"I've stopped doing the 'fun' extra office stuff after I didn't like the way my boss handled something, AITA?"

I guess background is important and sorry it's long: My job performance is exceptional. I meet every necessary mark 100% of the time and have done so for the last ten years. Maybe an odd month or two in there due to travel and things that would make it impossible.

I've also stepped up and carried the load for coworkers when things have come up to ensure our area isn't dinged for performance issues. Clients get along well with me, I've never had a complaint filed against me, etc. You get the idea.

I also am known to do all the holiday decorating, coordinating the gifts for office celebrations, baking the desserts, writing formal 'thank yous' from our department, and making holiday baskets to help maintain positive relationships with the other agencies we work with.