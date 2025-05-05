'AITA for stopping my boyfriend’s proposal at our best friend’s wedding?'

After he sat back down I verbatim said “let them have their moment, let’s make this our own.” He wouldn’t even look at me. When it was time to get our food he immediately goes toward the exit. I follow and tried to catch up to him but couldn’t find him. I text him twice and call him a couple times, but got no answer, so I went back to the reception.

After not hearing from him for about an hour and a half or so, he returns, sits down, and doesn’t even look at me. The rest of the night was terrible. He looked like his dog just died and I’m trying to make the best out of the night, but felt like I was just in his shadow.