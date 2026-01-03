'AITA for stopping the music in the middle of a client’s wedding reception?'

At that point i was upset with myself. I took responsibility for not having done enough due diligence. Still, I was there to do the job I agreed to do, and to do it well. We start playing. The first set goes great. Everyone’s enjoying themselves. Then the first break comes. The band steps offstage to get food and drinks, as agreed. Since I wasn’t taking a break, I asked one of my bandmates to grab me a drink.

A few minutes later, they came back and told me they were being refused food and drinks. At that point, D and I went into problem-solving mode. We looked for the agent and were told he wasn’t present and had sent his assistant instead.