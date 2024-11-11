Store employee tells horror story; 'Because of a careless parent, I am now disabled." UPDATED 2X

"Because of a careless parent, I am now disabled."

It's another night where the pain won't let me sleep. Might as well get this off my chest while I wait for the painkillers to kick in.

I 22f, used to work at a thrift store close to my house from December of last year until April. I used to go thrifting there with my mother, I applied out of nostalgia. The work was fast paced but I liked it, I would've liked it more if the clothes were cleaner, if the pay was minimum wage and y'know, if there were no kids that will attack you.

We had many regulars who with time I became acquainted with, mostly because I was the only Spanish speaking worker on the salesfloor.