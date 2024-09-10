'AITA for storming out after my parents tried to have an intervention?' 'I am currently on the job hunt.'

"AITA for storming out after my parents tried to have an intervention?"

I (24F) stormed out of the house and stayed with my boyfriend for a week after my parents tried to have an intervention. For some context I just recently graduated from college on August 16th and moved back home. I am currently on the job hunt. I have gotten a good amount of interviews but unfortunately the companies have not wanted to move forward.

This has been affecting my mental health a lot. But I don’t allow this to hinder my job search. I have been taking my time since out of college to job search and travel a bit. My dad thinks that I need a job immediately and that I need to stop traveling. My mom has been more lenient but now has been up my butt about getting a job.