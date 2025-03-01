'AITA for storming out of a bday party of the child my husband fathered against my will?'

My breaking point was when i looked over and saw my husband at the table playing with his kid on his lap and amys arms around his shoulder, laughing. I looked around at this entire second life and second family my husband had and it became too much for me and i ran out the door crying. My husband saw me and ran out after me, asking what was wrong.

I told him how uncomfortable i was, that i never wanted to come to the party, and seeing that he has built an entirely separate family and life apart from me was too much and that i wanted to go home. He started yelling at me that he wasn't going to leave his kids birthday party and that if i knew i was going to have break down over it i should have just stayed home.