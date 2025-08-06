Adopted son storms out after father omits him from wedding speech. AITA?

My brother tried to say something to dad's family but they told him to go back inside and celebrate and not to make more of a scene at the wedding. They tried to make me go back in too but I told them I was going home with mom.

When I told mom what happened I got so upset. She did her best to calm me down and distract me. It was a few days later when she talked to me about what happened more.

I told her missing my name once in that speech was maybe understandable but he wrote a long ass book and still didn't mention my name. I told him he couldn't have made it clearer that I'm not his real kid. She told me she was so sorry.