'Stranger' crashes pre-wedding bridal suite, plays on phone, drinks champagne; AITA?

The process of getting ready before the wedding is often a fun and intimate bonding activity for brides, the bridal party and family members...

What happens though when a plus-one that nobody knows makes herself at home in the tiny room full of makeup, hair tools, and pre-wedding nerves? So, when a frustrated newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about a woman who crashed her bridal suite, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for being annoyed at a stranger in my bridal suite?

My husband and I got married last year at an all-inclusive venue, with about 50 guests. Planning the entire event was fairly stress-free. It was quite harmonious for both of us, and we never had any arguments.

The wedding itself was fairly stress-free. A couple weeks ago my husband commented on how perfect our wedding was, with nothing going wrong. I responded with, 'Eh, there was one thing that I was really annoyed with.' And so here we begin.