Woman wants $50 to let stranger pick apples from her tree; stranger wants it for free.

I felt she was being pushy and not listening to me, so I told her again that it wasn't a good time. Once more, she interrupted me and told me that she was driving by randomly, so she might not be on my side of town again, and it would work best for her to pick them now.

At this point, I was worried about my meeting and getting irritated, so I told her she could pick them if she gave me $50, almost to appease her or maybe make her go away. She became very angry at my offer and started yelling on my porch.