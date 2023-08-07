Stranger tells fellow restaurant patron that her friends 'hate her;' AITA?

One of them asked to be told when Hannah was coming back so they would have warning of when to stop badmouthing.

My friend and I immediately felt very bad for the girl and agreed we would not want to be in a lifelong friendship with people that secretly hated her. We decided we wanted to let Hannah know the situation before we left.

As we were leaving, my friend verified that Hannah was the girl in question they were referring to and I proceeded to let her know what happened while she was in the bathroom and told her I would want someone to tell me if I were in her shoes.

One of the friends of Hannah immediately started yelling (saying 'you don't know sh#t about sh@t'). Hannah seemed grateful that I told her. My friend and I headed out immediately afterwards.