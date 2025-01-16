'AITA for talking in a very strong Scottish accent to keep my MIL from understanding me?'

"AITA for talking in a very strong Scottish accent to prevent my MIL from understanding me?"

I (27M) have been married to my wife, Amy (29) for seven years. Things have been going downhill for years though, we are literally only together for the sake of our son, Jamie (5). Amy has made it clear that she will go to the courts and try to prevent me from seeing Jamie if I leave her and I don't want to put the wee man through all of that hassle.

Most of the issues that led to the downfall of our relationship can be traced back to Amy's mum, Susan. Susan is, quite frankly, a nosey cow. She can't handle not knowing what's going on at all times. If any of yous have seen the show Still Game, she is basically Isa.