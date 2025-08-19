Partner furious for being asked to rescue his stuck, 40-week-pregnant girlfriend from the bathtub. AITA?

I (27f, 40w pregnant and all belly, very tiny frame) around midnight made the poor choice of taking a bath. I was still in a lot of pain from contractions/cramping that had gone on for two days straight and thought a bath would help.
When it was time to get out, I couldn’t get myself up. I tried different positions and ended up falling from my knees to my butt. I couldn’t get the weight of myself up. I messaged my partner (29m) for help but he was sleeping.
I kept trying to get up but couldn’t, and all the water had drained out of the tub. I tried calling his name, I banged on the wall, I used my phone and called him several times and he wouldn’t wake up.
I started to have a panic attack because I was stuck and I didn’t know how I was going to get out or if I’d just end up having to sleep in there until someone found me. I tried getting up again and couldn’t, I kept slipping before I could even get on my knees.
I kept calling my partner on my phone until he eventually woke up. I told him I was stuck in the bathtub and couldn’t get out and that I was having a panic attack. I was crying. I had been stuck in there for almost 40 minutes at that point.
He came in and I said “I’m stuck in here and I really need help. I tried to wake..” he cut me off and raised his voice at me and said “I don’t know why you don’t fking ask for help I was right in the next room.”
I said “ I did! I messaged you and called and banged on the wall and you were sleeping! I did try to ask for help” he helped me up, mind you I’m so heavy even he has a hard time getting me up, and I was still crying at this point.
He said “you’re so fking dramatic” went into the bedroom and went back to sleep. I grabbed my things, took my medication (which is for an anxiety disorder) and went down to sleep on the couch.
I was overall calm other than crying, I did try to get help, and being stuck in a tiny tub while heavily pregnant for 40 mins after already taking an hour bath was becoming very uncomfortable. AITA in this situation??? I genuinely did not know what else to do.
NTA. Yikes can’t imagine how fun all your midnight-2am newborn childcare is going to be with this person as a partner.
It’ll be fine, she’ll be doing it alone, at least until the crying wakes him and he takes it our on her. If your partners first response in this situation is not immediately seeing if you are ok and helping, they are not a partner, they are a sperm donor.
Right?? I’m not even pregnant and one time I sneezed extra hard when I was using the bathroom at night and my husband woke from a dead sleep and asked if I was okay because he thought it was a yell of pain. That’s a real partner.
NTA. Next time you are stuck, please feel free to call the emergency line in your country. I know it may sound crazy or like it’s overreacting but you’re heavily pregnant, it is so dangerous. Your safety matters the most. And also, your S/O sucks. Who the hell treats their partner like that? Does he even like you? Does he even think of you as his partner?
If you have family or friends, it might be worth considering asking them to stay over for a while with you after you give birth. Your partner seems like a jerk.
Edit: OP commented that this is how he acts normally hence why I said he’s an AH.
NTA.
But be aware this is how he will treat your child as well.
I'd leave.
NTA~ He sounds like a real catch! If he has shown non caring issues like this before you're in for a Hell of a life. If this is 1st time I'd have a No Nonsense with him & see if it was just that his Princess Ass was woken too early or if he Really is an AH. You would then have to process on the basis of what's best for you & that Child. Good Luck!!
NTA but I’ll just say statistically pregnancy and the first year of a newborn domestic violence jumps by 40% (I’m too lazy to find a link but I’m sure you can google it). This man’s absolute disregard for your safety is genuinely frightening.
What is wrong with your partner? Doesn’t he realize you are 40 weeks pregnant and that he needs to be super aware 24x7?
Wondering if he knew you were going in the tub before he fell asleep? NTAH, but, at 40 weeks pregnant I wouldn't have gone in the tub without someone in the house knowing. If he knew and fell asleep, then he is a AH.
thelavenderneko (OP)
He was awake when I got in, playing video games.
Whew. Postpartum is gonna be hard with an attitude like that. Do you have a support person who can come and help you with childbirth and the first week or so at least? I'd be leaving him. NTA.
NTA. This is a bad sign for a parent. Not waking up is a problem. Being angry at needing help is a problem. His lack of care is a problem. The fact it's towards you... Huge problem. Do you have close friend(s) and/or family nearby? You are going to need them to help you the next couple months.
Shame you didn’t find out he is an AH with no respect for you before you got pregnant. Don’t sign up for a lifetime of this, bring your baby up away from him.