Student genuinely asks; 'Is it wrong that I stole a blind man's seat?' AITA?

"WIBTA if I stole a blind guys seat?"

I’m currently a college student and today is the first day of classes. Last semester I took a class with a blind guy who likes to sit on the first row just like I do. The only thing is that he was in what to me was the best seat.

And why does a blind guy need the best seat in the room view wise? This was like the first week of classes so I just got there earlier than him and sat in said seat. He moved my stuff out of the chair and threw it to the floor.