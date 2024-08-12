Student genuinely asks; 'Is it wrong that I stole a blind man's seat?' AITA?

When this college student isn't sure if they're in the wrong or not, they ask the internet:
I’m currently a college student and today is the first day of classes. Last semester I took a class with a blind guy who likes to sit on the first row just like I do. The only thing is that he was in what to me was the best seat.
And why does a blind guy need the best seat in the room view wise? This was like the first week of classes so I just got there earlier than him and sat in said seat. He moved my stuff out of the chair and threw it to the floor.
So me and him had a discussion after he removed my book bag from my seat (the seat he had previously sat in). And I told him that was my seat and I’d appreciate it if he didn’t sit in it or remove my property from it.
Skip to now same classroom same seat. WIBTA if I sit in “his” seat. He doesn’t need it for accommodations. So i figure it’s not a big deal if I sit in the seat.
I feel like I could be TA if I sit in the seat bc my mom and sister told me i shouldn’t fight with a blind guy over a seat.
jeepreep writes:
YTA. I'm assuming the seats in this classroom are not arranged in a single file with each one having poorer visibility than the next, so sitting one or two over should not affect your ability to enjoy/listen/learn in class at all.
By contrast, the blind guy may be better able to find this seat, he may have a better sense of how the room is oriented from this seat, he may be better able to hear the instructor from...
this seat or record the lectures for future reference, or he may be one of the many people who are legally blind but still have some sight so, yes, it's possible he needs the view from this seat. Stop being obnoxious and deciding, on your own, without asking him, why he needs this seat.
twayjof writes:
I’m going to say ESH. There are no assigned seats, it is first come first serve. So you are within your rights to take the seat he usually sits in, and him throwing your stuff on the ground isn’t ok at all. He’s wrong for doing that.
BUT, come on dude. Is this blind guy’s life not hard enough, ya know, being blind and all? If he sits in the same seat every class, he obviously has some reason for choosing that seat.
Just let him have it. If there is literally only one seat in the entire classroom where you can properly see the board, I think your class has two blind people. It seems like you’re just upset about the principle of a blind person taking the seat you consider best for viewing the board. Grow tf up
mocindr writes:
A soft YTA here. It may not be for accommodations in the way you think, but maybe it's easier for him to navigate to? And/or hear the professor better? He's already blind, is it really going to kill you to move to a different seat?
Do you really want to die on this hill? Also, are there no other seats in the front row? Or are you only wanting his seat because, as you said, he's blind and doesn't need a seat with the best view?