Subway passenger refuses to remove his bag for a woman, 'I sat anyway.' AITA? 'For you, I'd rather not.'

After a shouting match in which he quickly realized that I wasnt going to back down from, he then continued to go on a whole rant to himself about "people gotta respect when they're not given a seat" and "a b like me is probably ran through and no man wants people like that" oh, and the "women like me should be walking home, not taking a train"

Sorry I consume food and not other substances, sir??? I looked him dead in his eye and laughed at him the entire time. He also did not like that, but I definitely wasn't going to have him think I wouldn't bust his a$% if it came down to it. I grew up with boys, and I definitely could've taken on his oompa loompa self.