'AITA for suing my parents to get my college money back?' UPDATE 1 YEAR LATER

Accomplished_Bar5656

The student law center at my university is helping me with everything. I have proof that the money was mine. I am trying to do everything I can so this does not become a criminal matter.

kavk27

NTA Your parents and your brother had the opportunity to keep this a private matter when you told them you would sue them if they didn't return the money or pay for your schooling. Since you have already been betrayed by family members you trusted, your brother should not be offended that you want a written contract.

The OP posted this update 1 year later:

It's over. I got my money. I have also pretty much been disowned by my family, but I consider that a win as well.