'AITA for suggesting my girlfriend cut her hair short?'

Hi all, would really appreciate any help. For context, my (28M) girlfriend (26F) has very long hair down to her waist. She’s always had it like that, or ever since I met her, and it’s been a big part of her. She puts a lot of time and effort into maintaining it, which I contribute to, things like hair masks, special brushes, drying techniques etc.
The thing is that even before we started dating back in uni, she constantly complained about it. Like at least once a day. She talks about how heavy it feels, how long it takes to wash and dry, how it gets tangled, how it’s annoying to sleep with, how she’s late to things because she’s dealing with it and I always just try to listen and sympathize as best as I can, despite having had short hair all my life.
The other night she was brushing it out before bed and groaning about it as per usual. I was in bed with my earphones on and popped one off to reply, and this is where I think I might be at fault by being slightly absentminded. I just responded normally enough that if she didn't want to deal with that, that she didn't need to keep it long and that I thought she'd look incredible either way.
She didn't respond to me, which was fine bc it's common for us to listen to what each other say but not really remember, or feel the need to respond. So didn’t say anything in the moment but later told me that what I said was really hurtful and made her feel like I don’t appreciate her enough.
For more context, she was raised more traditionally than I was (both had a catholic upbringing but I drifted away from it very quick while it took her until uni to throw away some older school values) and told me she’s always believed that men prefer long hair and that it’s what makes women, and her in particular to me, look feminine and attractive.
She said she’s kept it long in part because she thought it’s what guys are drawn to, especially me.I just responded saying i wasn’t saying she should cut it, just that she could especially since she says she hates it so much. I honestly figured I was being supportive and honest and not critical or forceful.
Now she’s been kind of distant and keeps making snidey wee comments like well maybe I’ll just shave it off if that’s what you want which and saying shit like I'm clearly projecting a specific woman onto her…obviously wasn’t my point and ive been in on my head reassuring her that its not the case.
She says I embarrassed her and made her feel like all her effort has gone unappreciated. And all I've been saying back is that I was just responding to her own frustrations and trying to tell her she has options and that I happen to completely okay with any of those options as long as she's happy too.
For clarification, I never pressured her to do anything, i only suggested something i thought would seem better for her. She can do whatever she wants with her hair and i just genuinely thought I was being supportive in offering a perspective she hadn’t considered but now thinking i might’ve misread the moment?
I'd appreciate any insight esp from women as to if this is normal, uncommon, like did I say something wrong? Like what is the issue here because I feel like I'm genuinely failing to see issue with what was said.
Useful-Habit5024 said:
As a woman myself she is overreacting and being childish. I’m 30 for context. Like what even is her reaction to this. I don’t understand it.
Sparklingwine23 said:
NTA, those are her issues, not yours. I'd be tired of years of whining about it too. Women are women with long hair, short hair or shaved heads, it's ludicrous to think that all men have one preference.
gorillaboy75 said:
NTA. Good grief, she's a dramatic one. She can cut her hair and still have it long. 12 inches could be cut and she'd still have long hair. I married a pouter. It's exhausting. Tell her that it isn't 1885 anymore and this isn't some biblical attraction men have for women.
Also, she should really have her hair the way SHE likes it, and not worry what men think. But, that's not your fault. Girl needs to grow up and quit pouting and making snide comments over logical and innocent statements. You are NTA.
Vitharothinsson said:
NTA, she has to deal with her own pressure of performative femininity. She's projecting on you the idea that she was doing it for you, but you never asked for anything. Now here's a message for all women. If a man likes something about you, for example your hair, that doesn't mean he will abandon you if you change. You WILL change. Grown men accept that!
run-by-kittens said:
NTA. She sounds exhausting. She also seems to have a huge complex about long hair and what it "means" to have long hair, to the point that she has deeply locked herself into a sense of obligation to keep long hair that she feels it's extremely taboo to break.
She needs to understand that this pressure is one she's maintaining, not you. She clearly hates the upkeep but is missing that SHE made her own prison out of this. She's projecting her own feelings about it onto you. You're absolutely NTA.
295Phoenix said:
NTA. She's one of those people that likes to complain but doesn't want logical solutions to her problem. My guess is she actually takes pride in her hair but the maintenance drives her nuts.