'AITA for suggesting my grandson could come live with my husband and myself?'

Will's hurt and angry about this. Jasmine wants Dylan to feel differently and she's spoken to him about his feelings multiple times and tried to make him say that he wouldn't change the family they have now but he told her it would be a lie. He told her if it was possible he would trade Will, Frankie and Chase for his dad back but he knows that's not possible. That it doesn't mean he wouldn't.

Will's anger is getting worse. Jasmine is talking more about how uncertain she is about the future of her family. She and Will don't want to hear about speaking to a professional. Will doesn't like that Dylan is benefitting from having him around while also wishing he could trade him for his dad back.