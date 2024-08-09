'AITA for suggesting my fiancé's sibling with a newborn sit in the back during our wedding ceremony?'

Later, OP edited the post to include more information:

To be clear I am NOT trying to exclude the newborn, i am just asking that my fiancé's sibling be seated in a way that is not disruptive if the baby cries or they have to step out during the middle of the ceremony.

To those asking why ages 3-11, the above says these are exceptions for kids in the family and this is their age range; there are no kids in other age ranges if you’re wondering below 3 or 11-18.

We are not picking and choosing as we have allowed all kids in the family to come but want to have a peaceful ceremony, they are all welcome to the reception. My fiancé does not love kids either, but we included them because they are family.