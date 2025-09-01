'AITA for suggesting my sister let her husband take the kids on vacation?' UPDATED

She freaked out and started screaming about how no one is ever on her side and how her husband and our mom are narcissists and how I'm going to be one too. It was wild. I apologized and said it was none of my business anyway. We watched some TV and then I went home.

shyfidelity

No one is ever on her side and how her husband and our mom are narcissists.

Uhhh sounds like other stuff might be going on.