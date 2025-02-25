Family divided as bride chooses late grandfather’s anniversary for wedding despite grandmother’s pleas. AITA?

"AITA for suggesting to my sister her daughter should change her wedding date?"

My niece wants to get married next year on my parents' anniversary, which she sees as an honor, especially since my dad passed away in 2022. He was like a father to her and she's disappointed that he will not be there to walk her down the aisle.

However, my mom told her she is not thrilled about this decision and would prefer she pick a different date. To begin with, my mom has said it feels like the date is being taken away from her, that it will no longer be a day about her and her late husband, but about my niece and her new husband.