'AITA for suggesting we put my wife's grandma in a nursing home instead of the family continuing to take care of her?'

She makes waitresses cry. Complains about the food everywhere we go even when its perfectly fine. When she was in the hospital the family had to take shifts sitting with her because if someone wasn't there she would refuse her medication and then accuse the nurses of not giving it to her. The family literally sent apology pizzas and cupcakes to every shift that had to deal with her.

Nobody wants to be around her anymore. Even the people who feel obligated to take care of her hate doing it. But my wife's family believes she's their responsibility so they all take turns looking after her instead of putting her in a home. None of them are happy about it but they just keep doing it.