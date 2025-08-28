'AITA for suggesting my wife put her phone down in bed?' 'She’s still pissed at me.'

"AITA for suggesting my wife put her phone down in bed?"

My wife was pissed off last night from an email she received. After she’d read it to me, something I thought would take a load off since she’d verbalized it, she kept scrolling through her phone, still stewing over the email.

Knowing this, I suggested it might be best if she put her phone down and tried to get some sleep, especially since I knew it would keep playing on her mind, but that continuing to look at her phone wouldn’t be doing her favors.

Her anger instantly switched over to me, saying that she didn’t appreciate me trying to manage her, and that my suggestion was really about me not being able to sleep when I know she’s awake next to me.