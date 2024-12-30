'AITA for suing my brother over a family heirloom he gave to his fiancée?' 'It was supposed to be mine.'

I come from a family where heirlooms mean a lot. Our grandmother left us an antique diamond necklace that’s been passed down for generations to the first daughter in the family. Since I’m the only daughter of this generation, it was supposed to come to me.
My brother claimed grandma told him in private that it should go to him instead because he’s “the most responsible.” I didn’t want to cause drama, so I let it go, even though it felt unfair.
Last week, I saw on social media that my brother gave the necklace to his fiancée as an engagement gift. She posted a picture wearing it with the caption, “Feeling like royalty with my new family heirloom.”
I confronted my brother and reminded him the necklace was meant to stay in the family. He said, “She is family now. Don’t be petty.” When I asked for it back, he refused, saying it would ruin their engagement.
I decided to take legal action to get the necklace back. Now my brother is furious and calling me selfish. My parents think I’m overreacting, but some extended family members are on my side, saying he never had the right to give it away. His fiancée even messaged me, calling me a jealous drama queen and telling me to find my own man to buy me jewelry.
The whole thing has caused a family feud, and now my brother and his fiancée are threatening to uninvite me from the wedding. AITA for taking this to court over a necklace that was supposed to be mine?
Status-Confection857 said:
NTA, also her man did not buy it, he stole it. Don't respond to her while you are suing, but when it is over and you get it back then you can make it clear her loser man did not buy anything for her and stole it. Take him to court.
HorseFuneralPriest said:
NTA. I already find it more than sus that grandma told your brother “in private” that she wishes to break a family tradition and give that necklace to him not you. If it usually goes to the oldest daughter, grandma would make sure everyone knows that she wants it done differently. Telling only the person who benefits from the change makes no sense.
Unfortunately, I have no idea what the law says about situations like that (probably different in different countries), but your post sounds to me like the legal action has already started so at least your lawyer seems to believe you might have a case. Good luck!
KvrtKobang said:
It's unfortunate it's come to this, but you're not wrong. Your brother clearly doesn't understand the responsibility that comes with holding onto a heirloom. By giving it away, he's broken the trust tied to it. NTA.
Ivygloww said:
NTA. The fact that he just gave away a family heirloom that wasn't even his to begin with is crazy. And his fiance calling u a jealous drama queen? Like, girl, it's not hers either. You're totally justified in taking legal action. They're both being super disrespectful.
Zachbrams said:
NTA. Heirlooms have rules and traditions, and he disregarded both by giving the necklace to someone who isn't a direct descendant. It's heartbreaking to take legal action, but he left you no choice by ignoring your rightful claim.
haveanotherpringle said:
YTA. The time for dispute has been and gone. You missed the opportunity to claim it. What did you think he was gonna do with it? Wear it himself? Flog it? Another "family" pulled apart by money, greed,amd "inheritance." Says a lot about the state of society - the universal experience of family animosity and fall out over a dead persons earthly belongings.
Tialia47 said:
ESH. OP should have objected initially, but she didn’t, and the necklace became her brother’s to do whatever he likes with it. Understandable that she would be upset that brother gave it away, but to jump to a lawsuit?
She’s going to blow up her family to no purpose - based on what’s posted here there’s basically no chance of a judge awarding her the necklace, unless there’s a lot of info being left out here like the necklace being in some kind of trust.
If the sentimental value of the necklace to OP is significantly more than its cash value, her best chance of getting the necklace is offering to buy it from brother’s fiancee or replace it with a similar piece of jewelry