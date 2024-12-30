'AITA for suing my brother over a family heirloom he gave to his fiancée?' 'It was supposed to be mine.'

I decided to take legal action to get the necklace back. Now my brother is furious and calling me selfish. My parents think I’m overreacting, but some extended family members are on my side, saying he never had the right to give it away. His fiancée even messaged me, calling me a jealous drama queen and telling me to find my own man to buy me jewelry.

The whole thing has caused a family feud, and now my brother and his fiancée are threatening to uninvite me from the wedding. AITA for taking this to court over a necklace that was supposed to be mine?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Status-Confection857 said: