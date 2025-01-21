Sister sues brother after he gives precious family heirloom meant for her to his fiancée. AITA?+ UPDATE

I come from a family where heirlooms mean a lot. Our grandmother left us an antique diamond necklace that’s been passed down for generations to the first daughter in the family. Since I’m the only daughter of this generation, it was supposed to come to me.
My brother claimed grandma told him in private that it should go to him instead because he’s “the most responsible.” I didn’t want to cause drama, so I let it go, even though it felt unfair.
Last week, I saw on social media that my brother gave the necklace to his fiancée as an engagement gift. She posted a picture wearing it with the caption, “Feeling like royalty with my new family heirloom.”
I confronted my brother and reminded him the necklace was meant to stay in the family. He said, “She is family now. Don’t be petty.” When I asked for it back, he refused, saying it would ruin their engagement.
I decided to take legal action to get the necklace back. Now my brother is furious and calling me selfish. My parents think I’m overreacting, but some extended family members are on my side, saying he never had the right to give it away.
His fiancée even messaged me, calling me a jealous drama queen and telling me to find my own man to buy me jewelry. The whole thing has caused a family feud, and now my brother and his fiancée are threatening to uninvite me from the wedding. AITA for taking this to court over a necklace that was supposed to be mine?
NTA, also her man did not buy it, he stole it. Dont respond to her while you are suing, but when it is over and you get it back then you can make it clear her loser man did not buy anything for her and stole it. Take him to court.
My wife loved a chest at my mum's house I know it should go to my sister. So I went out and bought one for my wife to pass down.
What an insanely rational thing to do. Good on you, man.
Her man didn't buy it.
He kept it from its rightful owner by claiming to be more responsible (Y T A for not reacting then and there to that) and THEN he gave it to his fiancé without ever having spend a dime on the gift. NTA.
it's unfortunate it's come to this, but you're not wrong. Your brother clearly doesn't understand the responsibility that comes with holding onto a heirloom. By giving it away, he's broken the trust tied to it. NTA.
Wow, I wasn’t expecting this much attention on my post. Thank you to everyone who shared their thoughts and advice. I wanted to give an update because things have escalated and there’s some new context.
First, I talked to my parents about the situation. It turns out my brother didn’t just take the necklace he convinced my dad that grandma told him it was meant for him because she thought a man would be more responsible. My dad, trying to avoid conflict, handed it over without asking questions. So no, my dad didn’t intentionally give it to him, it was manipulation.
I also reached out to other family members who remember grandma’s clear wishes that the necklace was supposed to go to the first daughter. They’re willing to back me up if this goes to court. My dad has also agreed to speak on my behalf in court, clarifying that he never meant to give the necklace away permanently.
As for the legal side, I’ve consulted with my lawyer, who thinks I do have a case. Since there’s no will, it all comes down to proving that the necklace was meant to stay in the maternal line. It’s tricky, but I feel more confident now knowing I have some family members on my side.
My brother and his fiancée, however, have doubled down. They’ve accused me of being jealous, and his fiancée posted another passive-aggressive picture on social media wearing the necklace, captioning it.
"Some things just find their rightful home❤️.” It’s honestly infuriating. At this point, I’m committed to fighting for the necklace, even if it causes more tension in the family. I’ll keep you updated if there are any major developments.
CourseTasty9395 (OP)
I’m not backing down no matter how much they try to twist things. This necklace belongs to me and I’m going to make sure it stays in the family.
Keep fighting. And don’t fall for “you’re breaking the family apart” narrative. Your brother is doing that and he can fix it very easily. I would also partially blame your dad, who should grow a pair and have a serious talk with your brother. It seems your family dynamics is quite odd though.
This all happened because the dad didn't think twice before handing the necklace to him. An item such as that necklace shouldn't be giving away without serious questioning.
…but ask yourself, how come all of you bend to your brothers will? Have things like this happened before?
CourseTasty9395 (OP)
Yes, things like this have happened before and it’s always been my brother getting his way. It’s frustrating but I’m not letting it slide this time.
Your brother is a manipulative POS. Your parents should tell him he’ll be written out of their will if he doesn’t return the necklace to you, saves you going to court. If not, go to court and go NC with him after, he’s not your brother, he’s a snake.
And go LC/NC with anyone in your family who sides with him. For social media, you can just post if you need to respond and say it is an ongoing legal matter and will be discussed in court. Everyone will know what is up then.