'AITA for suing a coworker over prank she pulled on me?'

The keyboard in question was about $200, a bit more than the basic ones we were issued at work. My supervisor told me they would take care of it and email them the model of the keyboard she glued. On Friday they let me know that Jane would replace it.

This morning on my desk was a box for an Amazon Basics keyboard and Post-It apology from Jane. I took the box and immediately went to go find her as this wasn't what I led to believe she had purchased. We argued for a bit because she said I was being dramatic and disrespectful of her apology.