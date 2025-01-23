'AITA for suing my friend after she wrote a book about me against my will?' UPDATED

I looked it up and read a big chunk of it, and it was more than just similarities, it was basically a melodramatic reimagining of my life, specifically about my relationship with my fiancé, and my complicated relationship with my father. Idk how relevant this is but she also altered their characters and certain situations to make the “plot” pretty toxic.

I was devastated and disgusted to say the least. I met up with Maya and asked how she could do this to me. Her explanation was that she was so inspired by my life and the things I’d told her that the ideas just came to her. I kept saying they weren’t her ideas, they were sensationalised details of my real life, she didn’t have a single original thought in the whole story.