'AITA for suing my neighbor after their kid trespassed and fell into my koi pond?'

Some of my friends think I’m taking it too far, saying, “He’s just a kid.” But others agree that Karen should’ve been watching him better. So, AITA for suing my neighbor after her kid trespassed and destroyed my koi pond?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Renault935

Said it before and I'll say it again, "kids will be kids" means behavior issues are to be expected and dealt with, not that misbehaving is to be accepted and uncorrected.

SkyLightk23

Poor fishes died of shock. Why would anyone think that's OK or not a big deal. And the kid could have died too if it was a pool or something.