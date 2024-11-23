'AITA for suing my neighbor after their kid trespassed and fell into my koi pond?'

I (22M) have a koi pond in my backyard. It’s not just any koi pond—it’s a full-blown, professionally designed Japanese garden with a bridge, waterfalls, and koi that cost more than my car (I’m talking $1,000 for a single fish). Maintaining this pond is my pride and joy. I’ve put years into this hobby, and my yard is securely fenced with “No Trespassing” signs everywhere.
Enter my neighbor, “Karen” (fake name, but fitting). Karen has a son, let’s call him Timmy (8M), who is notorious for wandering into other people’s yards uninvited. I’ve talked to Karen multiple times about this, but she just brushes it off with, “Kids will be kids.”
Last week, while I was out running errands, I got a frantic call from Karen. Apparently, Timmy climbed over my fence to “feed the fish” (even though I have explicitly told him to stay out).
In doing so, he slipped, fell into the pond, and destroyed part of my carefully maintained ecosystem. Several of my prized koi died due to stress, and the filtration system was damaged because of the debris Timmy kicked in.
Luckily, Timmy wasn’t seriously hurt—just a few scrapes—but Karen has been demanding I pay for his medical bills. She claims my pond is an "attractive nuisance" and that I should’ve had a cover or something to prevent kids from falling in. I argued that (1) it’s a private, fenced property, and (2) her son had no business being there in the first place.
When I refused to pay, Karen lost it and started badmouthing me to the whole neighborhood, calling me “heartless” and a “terrible person.” I’ve since filed a lawsuit against her for the cost of the koi, the damage to my filtration system, and repairs to my pond—over $5,000 in total.
Some of my friends think I’m taking it too far, saying, “He’s just a kid.” But others agree that Karen should’ve been watching him better. So, AITA for suing my neighbor after her kid trespassed and destroyed my koi pond?
Said it before and I'll say it again, "kids will be kids" means behavior issues are to be expected and dealt with, not that misbehaving is to be accepted and uncorrected.
Poor fishes died of shock. Why would anyone think that's OK or not a big deal. And the kid could have died too if it was a pool or something.
She doesn't want to take care of the kid. She doesn't want to control him or anything. When will she stop? She is right. Hee is just a kid, but she is not. The issue is not the kid is the mother. Saying he is just a kid, It is just a deflection of her responsibility.
OP sue her, maybe she will become a better parent not to have to pay others futures messes. Also, add a camera. Somehow, I don't think it will be beyond her to damage your property in retaliation.
If anyone says anything to you again, tell them you are doing it for the kid because his mom needs to change and to try and to prevent more pointless deaths. NTA
NTA. She’s an irresponsible parent and should not be allowing her 8 year old to trespass into others yards with supervision. You should absolutely be suing her for the damages to your property. She’s insane to demand you pay for her son’s medical bills, it was her duty to protect her child.
Fun fact: electric fence units that can put off a horse/cattle charge are only around $100 at Tractor Supply or probably cheaper online. String a wire around the property or the pond and it’ll give enough of a shock that a trespasser will remember to stay far away in the future.
A lower voltage unit for sheep and goats would probably be sufficient to startle a person and make them leave.
You have a right to protect your property and enjoy your hobby in peace. It's crucial to consult with a lawyer specializing in property law and personal injury. They can provide advice tailored to your specific circumstances and jurisdiction.