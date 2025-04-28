"AITA for suing my sister over our dad's estate since I only just reconciled with my dad?"

Two years ago, I had a falling out with my father that resulted in him altering his will to cut me out. I imagined we'd never speak again, but some family members organized an intervention that led to my father and I reconciling this past November. Dad I and attended therapy together, came to terms, and we both agreed neither of us were happy with cutting the other off.

Late in February, we lost my father, and so I'm deeply thankful that we did manage to reconcile and reestablish our relationship. In all sincerity, I know I'd be depressed as hell if my dad had died with my last words to him having been what they were.