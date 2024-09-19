'AITA for refusing to support my daughter financially after she gives birth?' UPDATED

During this time our daughter doesn't plan on working and has been clear that she expects us to contribute to her financial costs during the year (we had a similar arrangement with our eldest whe she was trying for a baby, and our son and his wife also spent 6 months living in the cottage after their twins were born).

However after discussing with my wife we feel that this would make the rest of the family uncomfortable with visiting us (obviously eldest and her son no longer want to come over while 27f and her husband are here and our son's wife has also expressed her discomfort around 27f and her husband) and we are uncomfortable supporting people who are so bigoted and cruel.