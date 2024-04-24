Stay-at-home brother accuses parents of prioritizing med school sister; 'you think I'm worthless.' AITA?

Once the interest rate goes down we plan to move to a duplex or townhouse from our house to help pay for the last year of his sister’s expenses. It’s not the only reason and we aren’t only going into debt to help her.

We just want to downsize because the house we have is too big for our needs and hopefully when my son leaves my wife and I will move to part time work and will retire. And of course the equity is helpful in helping pay for my daughter’s last year as she studies in a HCOL area.