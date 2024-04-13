Woman 'deliberately misunderstands' child's father surname demand, gives her name. AITA?

"AITA for deliberately misunderstanding my child's father?"

Careless-Hornet-4343

So I had a baby some weeks ago with my partner to whom I'm not married. We've been together a while, and I've given many compromises in this relationship.

While discussing baby's name, we had a few disagreements on names but ultimately decided on a name we both liked well enough. The surname was a sticking point: he wanted the baby to have his name alone.

I offered to hyphenate because, logistically, it's easier for the baby to have both of our names. He's been drinking the red pill Kool-aid lately - a large bone of contention in this relationship - and went off about how it's 'tradition' and 'the right thing to to' and 'his right as a man' to have the baby have his surname.