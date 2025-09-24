'AITA for refusing to pay for my friend's birthday dinner? She 'surprised' me with the bill.'

Critical_Armadillo32

Yes. I wouldn't have paid the bill. I would have told her here's how much I'm paying. This was my share plus heres 50 bucks towards your dinner. Everybody else can contribute their own share. I didn't invite anybody out and I didn't offer to pay. Hopefully some of those venmo's will get you some money back. I'm guessing they won't all.

But the best solution would have been to nip it in the bud the first time she said it. It was obvious she was telling everyone you were going to pay. The first time she mentioned it you should have said something like yeah that's a good joke! As if! If she said it again, you could have pushed back even harder. You need to learn to speak up.