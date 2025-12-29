"AITA for surprising my partner with my pregnancy announcement on Christmas?"

I (26f) recently found out I’m pregnant, very early still and I hadn’t told my partner (28m) yet. I thought it would be adorable if I wrapped up a vintage baby rattle with a note attached saying “ I’m pregnant” under the tree and gave it to him as one of his presents.

We have spoken about possibly getting engaged in 2026 and we have spoken about us both wanting kids before he turns 30. We have also been together for almost 5 years now as we met in university. We live together too so I never even thought there could be any reason why my pregnancy would be a negative thing.