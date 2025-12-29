'AITA for surprising my partner with my pregnancy announcement on Christmas?'

I (26f) recently found out I’m pregnant, very early still and I hadn’t told my partner (28m) yet. I thought it would be adorable if I wrapped up a vintage baby rattle with a note attached saying “ I’m pregnant” under the tree and gave it to him as one of his presents.
We have spoken about possibly getting engaged in 2026 and we have spoken about us both wanting kids before he turns 30. We have also been together for almost 5 years now as we met in university. We live together too so I never even thought there could be any reason why my pregnancy would be a negative thing.
Anyway it came to Christmas everything was perfect and I kept the rattle to be the final present. He opens it and reads the note then drops the rattle. He then turns and glares at me and shouts about how could I do this to him that I’ve forced him into having a child grabs his coat and storms out. We haven’t spoken since.
I’ve messaged him and I can see he has read it all but no responses. I found out from his sister that he is at her house spending Christmas with them. He hasn’t told her or anyone I’m guessing about it as she knew nothing just thought he had come as a surprise.
I really don’t know what to do? I’m now worried that maybe it wasn’t the right way to do it and that I should’ve brought it up in a gentler manner in conversation or something like that? No one else knows about the pregnancy as it is still very early stages (6 weeks). AITA for announcing it at Christmas?
CJCreggsGoldfish said:
It's not the Christmas. He isn't happy you're pregnant. Time for some hard decisions.
countessofgroan said:
NTA. I’m so sorry OP. But this behavior is not the behavior of someone who loves you. Please consider that while deciding how to move forward with your life. You deserve someone who wants to have a child with you.
18karatcake said:
I’m going to hold your hand while I say this… your boyfriend doesn’t love or respect you. That’s not the type of reaction you get from someone who is committed and thinking about a future together. I’m so sorry. You’re NTA, he is.
BasicRabbit4 said:
He accused you of forcing a baby on him and ditched you on Christmas and isn't speaking to you. I'd plan to be a single mom.
DisBish95 said:
Wait so it was just you two when you gave him the rattle? If I were in your shoes based off his reaction I would leave him and not have a baby with him.
Otherwise_Mix_3305 said:
NTA. But your bf is. I’m sorry that he reacted this way. I would rethink this relationship.
I forgot to say, but it was just the two of us at home for Christmas. I’m going to go to my partner's sister's to talk but I think I will be leaving the relationship. Clearly I was too gullible. I’m also thinking hard about this pregnancy I don’t know what to do right now because my heads a mess but I’ve got some big decisions to make.