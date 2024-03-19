Surrogate is accused of 'making' sister's husband attracted to her, 'she has been very clingy.' AITA?

So, I'm 29f and my sister is 37f and her husband is 35m. I'm their surrogate. We used my egg and his sperm. No we did not have sex. So onto the story I'm 4 months pregnant and during this pregnancy, my sister has come to my place almost everyday, since I found out I was pregnant, as she's a stay at home mom to their adopted daughter.

She has been very clingy this whole pregnancy, and so has her husband. So last week was her daughter's birthday party, and I went over early to help get ready and just help out in general. My sister left to go get the cake, and while she was gone he kept complimenting me and kept getting closer to me, which felt weird so I had asked him to move, which he did, but he started the same thing later on when we were cleaning up. I had told my sister about it, and she said she would talk to him.