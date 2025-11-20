'AITA for suspecting a woman is interested in my husband and not wanting her in my home?'

She eventually noticed me looking in their direction, stopped talking to my husband, comes over, and said, “Oh, you must be his wife.” We exchanged pleasantries and she disappeared for the rest of the night.

Fast-forward to the next weekend. DD came over to our home with my HF and his lady (HFL) to pick up a dresser we were gifting them. HF and HFL both said hello to me first and then spoke to my husband. DD, however, walked straight in and greeted my husband first, complimenting our house and telling him he “looked nice today” (the man was in basketball shorts and a tee…).