'AITA for swapping suits between the wedding ceremony and reception?' 'Bridezilla demanded I change back.'

So, a few years ago when my grandfather passed, I inherited his pinstripe suit and vest, and only because I'm the only one who matched his build and height. It's a bespoke Connolly he had made nearly thirty five years ago and it still looks brand new and stylish today.
I have no idea how much it is worth exactly, I just know it is probably at least one order of magnitude more expensive than any other clothing I own, probably to the tune of mid to high four figures. Like seriously, take a look at Connolly's prices for casual wear and you will dump a brick.
So I've got a rule: It's ceremonial. I wear it to look awesome at a wedding ceremony or funeral, for pictures, and basically any event where I have to do nothing but walk, smile, and where there is no food or where dancing and merrymaking might ruin it.
I've got another pinstripe suit I paid maybe $300 for that is tailored as well, but it makes me look like a Wish dot com version of myself compared to when I'm wearing the real deal.
So last weekend I was at a wedding for my cousin. As usual, I showed up in the blingsuit for the ceremony and wedding photos, and when we went from the ceremomy to the reception, I did the swap because it was a buffet with an open bar and dance floor.
Cousin's new wife didn't notice for the first hour, then when she did she went full Bridezilla and demanded I change back into my proper suit so I wouldn't look bad in the background of her reception photos. I refused, and she told me she'd kick me out if I didn't change.
I told her I'm not ruining a suit more expensive than her wedding dress to look nice in the background of a few selfies and dipped, and now that part of the family has been blowing up my phone for ruining the wedding. AITA?
Quiet_Will_6606 said:
The suit is so fly that a friendship broke over you not continuing to wear it? Now I really have to see it.
oliviamrow said:
OK, at first I thought you were gonna say you changed them between your wedding ceremony and reception without talking to your wife about it, in which case I might've said you were TA.
But you were a guest? No. You are there to celebrate your cousin and his new wife, not to be props in her wedding photos. Unless the suit you changed into was actually ridiculous in how it fit or looked-- like if it was some kind of costumey-looking zoot suit, which I doubt --absolutely NTA.
rapt2right said:
NTA. It's common for women to change under the same circumstances- for comfort and to prevent damage to delicate formal wear, why shouldn't you? I am really, really sorry for the bride, though. It's sad that she was not enjoying her wedding.
I have to assume that that's the case because if she were as caught up in her new husband, her own happiness and the joy of the occasion as every bride dreams of, she wouldn't have been looking around for petty BS to criticize.
Cracker_Bites said:
NTA. Most folks change outfits between ceremony and reception. I love that you have been able to honor your grandfather in this way. That rule makes total sense to protect it for future generations. Cousin's new wife sounds like she's a few sandwiches short of a picnic. If family are blowing up over that, that's a few less off your Christmas card list then.
Vast_Reaction_249 said:
NTA. I'm not exactly sure why anyone would even care.
PublicRepublic1149 said:
If you switching suits ruined the wedding for her, she was looking for a reason to ruin it. NTA.