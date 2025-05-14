Woman weaponizes wedding dress and cheap cupcake to punish 'entitled bridezilla.' AITA?

This is going to be a long post with a lot of relevant context and I'm not even going to attempt to shorten it because I made this throwaway account for the sole purpose of basking in the glory of my petty revenge! So all of this started around March 2024 when I got a text message from Jen (27F) asking me (28F) to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.
Now here's some context: Jen and her now husband Matt (27M) were both my classmates back in university and we hung out as a group quite often. While I still used to talk to Matt occasionally (like on birthdays and stuff), I hadn't been in touch with Jen after university.
So I was obviously quite surprised when Jen asked me to be a bridesmaid because again... we hadn't spoken in years. I asked Jen if she was sure she wanted me to be a part of her wedding (after the obvious formalities of how are you and it's been so long) since we hadn't really been in touch these past few years.
Her response: she wanted only people who knew her and Matt as a couple to be a part of the main wedding event. This made sense since Jen isn't from our country, she was an international student who settled here after graduating. So her immediate family never really saw much of her and Matt together (they'd been dating since the 2nd year of uni, by the way).
Since Matt and I had maintained a friendship over the years and I really didn't have any problems with Jen either, I agreed to be in the wedding party and then... the FIRST BOMB DROPPED.
Jen texted me 2 hours after I confirmed that I'll be a bridesmaid saying: "By the way, Candace was raving about the gluten-free, no sugar chocolate cupcakes you make! I'd love to have them at the bridesmaid cocktail party!! Consider this your first bridesmaid duty haha! There'll be 6 of us. Yay thank you... can't wait to try them."
Now this is where we get some more context. I own a bakery and I specialize in better-for-you (aka HEALTHIER) desserts hence the "request" came my way. Candace is a good friend of mine and also a part of our college group.
Her and I have kept in touch after college and she has always endorsed my business around brides-to-be and even for the corporate events at her office. I've gotten a lot of referrals from Candace over the years.
[SPOILER: Candace told me later that Jen had asked for my number to order cupcakes... instead she ended up inviting me to be a bridesmaid JUST FOR FREE CUPCAKES. And no, that's not the worst of it. There's so much more drama that's to be unfolded here]
I was a little annoyed by Jen's behavior of just assigning me the duty to make cupcakes for her cocktail party but I was like, it's fine, it's just 6 of the girls in her bridal party attending [Jen + MOH + 4 bridesmaids including me]. It wasn't that big a deal so I let it slide. And then it came time to go dress shopping for the cocktail party.
Now here's what was planned: Instead of having a traditional bachelorette, Jen had organized a cocktail dinner for her bridal party. She kept telling us that this was going to be her treat (we found out later it was paid for by Matt). Jen's only request was that we all get appropriate cocktail dresses as she had hired a photographer for the dinner party.
She even insisted that we all get our dresses from the same store because the owner of the store agreed to give her a huge discount on her custom wedding dress if we all made a group purchase (our dresses would also be about 15% discounted so it sounded like a win-win).
What we didn't realize was that the "15% discount" was on dresses that costed upwards of $600... for regular dresses. 600 DOLLARS! Granted they were stunning but it's too much for a cocktail dress (for me).
Some of us were a little hesitant about the cost but her MOH told us that since we're not pitching in for a traditional bachelorette and this is the only thing she's asking for, let's go ahead and get the dresses from the store.
Thankfully, my fiancé told me that he'll get me a dress from that store as a gift since my birthday was coming up anyway, and I could wear it for my birthday date with him too. It was the sweetest gesture and I was like okay, yes. I'm on board.
Now while all the girls had planned to go shopping together, I told them to go ahead without me and that I would go shopping for my dress with my fiancé. Given that he was paying for it, I wanted him to be involved in picking the dress too. And then we'd all go in together for the final fittings later once the dresses were ready (the store only had samples in stock and everything had to be made-to-order).
Note: there was no theme for the cocktail party dresses just as long as it was a cocktail dress. Short, long, mini, midi... everything worked. It just had to be an evening glam kinda dress.
So my fiancé and I went in and picked the most stunning cocktail dress. The length was mid-thigh, it was golden, halter neck and just worked. The size in store was a little tight for me but that was okay as mine was going to be custom made to my measurements anyway.
We booked my dress under the group booking for the wedding party, my fiancé paid for the dress and it was all good to go. Now comes the day ONE WEEK BEFORE the cocktail dinner when the complete bridal party goes for the final fittings and to pick up their dresses.
Jen saw me wear my dress and went absolutely bonkers. She started whining about how my dress was prettier than hers and even screamed at the poor store manager for not showing her this design (the shop had the exact same selection the day she went shopping).
She insisted that I wear a different dress and she wants to wear the one I got. And here's everything wrong with that the store manager straight up refused. He said that in such a short time (1 week to the party), he couldn't get a custom dress made in her size.
And, I couldn't wear something else as my fiancé had already paid a hefty price tag for this dress and I was going to get his money's worth by wearing it as much as I could.
Despite all reasoning, Jen insisted that I let her at least try on my dress. I was obviously furious at the suggestion but didn't want to make a scene so I let her try it on. Mind you, I am THREE SIZES BIGGER than Jen. So there was no way this dress was fitting her right.
After wearing the dress, Jen asked the store manager if MY DRESS could be altered to her size. I couldn't believe she had the audacity to ask that while I was standing right there. I wasn't going to let her wear my dress, no matter what. My fiancé loved me in it and I wasn't going to just let someone else take it.
Thankfully, the store manager was not having it. He said that the look of the dress would be completely ruined upon such a drastic alteration as the dress is a lot bigger than her size, which was true.
She just made a disgusted face and changed out of it. We all got our dresses and got home. They had lunch plans later but I didn't feel like joining so I came home WITH my stunning dress.
Again, some context is needed: The dress wasn't all that special or the kinda dress that would steal someone's thunder. It was a very regular dress that just happened to look really good on me. If I'm being honest, the color of the dress was washing her out. I'm attaching a picture of a similar dress that I found online in the comments.
Later that evening, I get a call from Jen telling me that her cocktail dinner had been cancelled because her dress just wasn't working. I was fuming because I just spent a fortune getting a dress for her dinner and now she's not even having one? However, I let it go and just said "I understand" and then the call ended normally. THE ENTITLEMENT HASN'T EVEN BEGUN YET.
4 days later, I get a text from Jen: "Hey, so I know you were going to make those chocolate cupcakes for the cocktail dinner but since it's no longer happening, you can just make them for the main wedding instead. We're expecting about 90 guests, but I'd make an even 100 just in case. Thank you!"
EXCUSE ME? You're telling me that I just went from making cupcakes for 6 people to making them for 90 people without even signing up for either of those in the first place?
I took a few hours to craft a response that didn't have me cussing her: "Jen, while I'm sorry about the fact that you had to cancel your cocktail dinner, I'm unable to just make 100 cupcakes for your wedding. Especially since the gluten and sugar-free cupcakes have alternate ingredients that cost a fortune.
However, if you'd like to place an order with my bakery for the 100 cupcakes, I can get that done. I'm also happy to offer a discount for that order. Let me know at least 30 days before the wedding if you'd like for me to confirm that order. Hope this helps. Sorry about your dinner being cancelled once again."
Ready to get your blood boiling? Here's how she responded - Jen: "It's tacky to ask for money after you agreed to gift someone something. I'm not going to pay for those cupcakes as I didn't budget for them.
I've already told all my guests that there's going to be gluten free dessert options. You're my bridesmaid, I should be able to count on you to take my problems away, not pile them up on me. Please make the cupcakes happen, thank you."
I don't know how some people wake up and think that it's okay to go about their lives acting like this. Where do they find the audacity? I never texted her back about the cupcakes.
Instead, my plan was to meet Jen for coffee in the coming week and tell her that I'm going to be dropping out of the bridal party altogether. There was no way I was going to spend all that time and money on making 100 cupcakes for her wedding.
It just didn't make sense for my business or in my life in general. If she was a close friend, I would've done it but Jen was merely an acquaintance who had reconnected after years and somehow trapped me into being in a her wedding party.
So the plan was set, I just asked Jen to meet me for coffee the following week where I would have this discussion in person and drop out of the wedding party. She was under the pretense that I wanted to discuss something related to my bridesmaid duties.
But then... guess what I see all over the bridal party's Instagram stories 2 days later? THEY WERE AT THE MOTHER LOVING COCKTAIL DINNER. Yes, the same cocktail dinner that Jen told me was "cancelled" because her dress wasn't working out. The way I wanted to punch her face through the phone screen was unreal.
The morning after the cocktail dinner, I called Candace, and here's what happened. Jen told everyone that I was the one who told her I wouldn't be attending the cocktail dinner due to a work emergency and as an apology, I had offered to make cupcakes for her wedding day.
AGAIN ... how do people like this survive in the real world? I told Candace the truth and she was just as furious as me. She told me she'd come with me to coffee next week and she would also drop out of Jen's wedding party.
That honestly would've been a great slap across her face but I had a much more petty revenge brewing in my head. I told Candace to continue being a bridesmaid and so would I.
I cancelled my coffee meeting with Jen the following week and told her that I'll coordinate with her caterer directly about the serving of the cupcakes. Yup, I was going to get the cupcakes to her wedding. ALL ONE HUNDRED OF THEM. But with a teeny tiny twist.
Fast forward, 4 months later: Jen's and Matt's wedding day. A beautiful event with one simple dress code rule... all guests were to wear pastel colors. Except guess who showed up in her SHINY ASS GOLDEN HALTER NECK DRESS that Jen was obsessing over? That's right.... me!!!!
When I tell you that her eyes visibly popped out of their sockets, I'm not even exaggerating. She was extremely furious at me for wearing the dress and absolutely lost it when Matt out of all people commented how gorgeous I looked. Oh sweet sweet karma!
But that wasn't all...remember the gluten-free, sugar free chocolate cupcakes I was supposed to make for the wedding? Well guess what? I went ahead and got 100 pieces of the most generic super market cupcakes with whipped cream frosting and I got them from one of those budget shopping places that sell in wholesale. Let's just say that the only taste in those cupcakes for that of icing sugar.
I was in contact with her caterer who had prepared a stunning printed calligraphy dish cards (the card where the name of the dish is mentioned) and the card said "Gluten-free cupcakes" ... but due to health code compliance they couldn't use it anymore and they couldn't even make a new one on the spot as these were printed weeks in advance.
So guess what? They had to place a handwritten card that said "cupcakes" 🤣🤣🤣 When Jen asked me about it with her voice all high pitched, I simply said "Oh, I had a work emergency! But I felt terrible about it so I got these from the store as an apology."
Goes without saying she was irked throughout her wedding and reception and I couldn't be prouder of myself. She got what she deserved and maybe she'd stop being such an entitled brat moving forward. Ladies, let this be your reminder to not let a bridezilla bully you!!!
worth the read! chef kiss! and Candace is a keeper of a friend. I wish Matt luck because she’s just awful. and guys like him are like 10 years into the marriage and are so surprised that she’s a witch!
10/10 flawless victory no notes well done!
Jen sounds like a terrible human let alone bride 🤣 great job.
Omg slow claps bravo! Excellent bit of pettiness if I do say so myself. And the dress is stunning!
Ooooh, you're much more patient than me, bc I would have blasted that bridezilla all over social media with receipts and just watch her wedding implode! If Matt was a half-decent guy, he'd KNOW that Jen wasn't gonna be a value add to his life with all her entitlement towards you and your business!