Woman weaponizes wedding dress and cheap cupcake to punish 'entitled bridezilla.' AITA?

She insisted that I wear a different dress and she wants to wear the one I got. And here's everything wrong with that the store manager straight up refused. He said that in such a short time (1 week to the party), he couldn't get a custom dress made in her size.

And, I couldn't wear something else as my fiancé had already paid a hefty price tag for this dress and I was going to get his money's worth by wearing it as much as I could.

Despite all reasoning, Jen insisted that I let her at least try on my dress. I was obviously furious at the suggestion but didn't want to make a scene so I let her try it on. Mind you, I am THREE SIZES BIGGER than Jen. So there was no way this dress was fitting her right.