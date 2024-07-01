Swiftie disinvites 'friend' from party after she gave her concert ticket away, 'I know you understand.' AITA?

Then she broke the news that as a way to bond with her sister before she left, she was going to be taking her to the Eras tour instead. I didn’t know how to react. She stood in front of me and Venmo’d my payment back.

She was like “I know you understand.” I said that this was a sneaky move and honestly really shRtty of her, and I don’t understand how or why she would do that to me. She got defensive and said that they were under her name and that she didn’t “owe me” anything.