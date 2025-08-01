'AITA for switching the speaker at work?' 'I can't STAND country music.'

"AITA for switching the speaker at work because I can’t stand country music?"

Me (20f) and my coworker (21m, I'll call him J) got into an argument this morning. We work at a place with a speaker that the employees connect to it and play our own playlists as long as they’re clean. An issue this summer is a different coworker will play nothing but country for 5+ hours straight.

Unfortunately J has also recently started playing nothing but country even though I’ve literally never heard him play country or even talk about liking it. The country music has gotten to the point that one of our managers has said in the work gc to not play “only country” for a whole shift (it’s fine to play a country song every now and then just not the WHOLE time) unfortunately they both still do.