'AITA for taking a 1 hour nap on days I work?'

My (30 F) fiancee (35 NB) has been giving me grief for taking a 45min-1hr naps before I go to work each day. I work 2p-11p, they work 7a-3:30p and has a 4 y/o daughter who I watch while they work until I need to work myself.

They expect me to wake up at 6-ish to make her breakfast and be ready for the day. I normally don't mind, but some days, if not every day I work, I need an hour nap. I get home around 11:30, stay awake for an hour, maybe an hour and a half because my body is wired from working. I have two days off and we nap together even sometimes (as does the little).

They're starting to feel lonely, citing that I sleep EVERY day when I do not.

I currently am in therapy and see a psychiatrist to help with my alcohol issues (I'm 2 months clean!!) and my ADHD symptoms with impulse control and other issues.