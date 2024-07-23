"AITA for not taking back the money I contributed to my sister’s wedding?"

8 years ago, I contributed about $40k to my sister’s wedding. It was a gift from me, I understood it was a big gift but I just wanted her to have a great wedding, and I had made it clear multiple times to my sister that I do not expect any repayment, and that I just wanted her to have a good time. Since we were kids, she had always talked about having a picturesque wedding.

My wife was understandably not the biggest fan of me giving that much money as a gift, but the money ultimately came from my individual account so I had the final say in it.