'AITA if I take my best friend’s little daughter with us on our family vacation?'

Then she reached out and said since I’m taking some kid along to France I should take her kids too since they’re actually family, she never even suggested to give me money for it. I told her she’s family to me and is my goddaughter and even if I was a millionaire I would not take her spoiled brats anywhere with me especially not for a whole week.

And she went and cried to our family and now all of them are giving me crap, my thing is that my sister and her husband make considerably more than me and my wife do and it wouldn’t be a financial problem for them at all but they’re just cheap unlike my friend who’s literally dying and can’t do nice things to his little daughter and I just give some relief and breathing space for the little girl. Am I wrong here?