'AITA if I take my best friend’s little daughter with us on our family vacation?'

I 35M am going on a vacation next week to France with my wife and 8 year old son because my sister in law is getting married there. I have been best friend with George my entire life since as far back as I could remember, he’s married and has a 10 year old daughter Emma who’s my goddaughter.
Now for the past 6 years George has been in a hard and brutal fight with cancer and it honestly doesn’t look good for him lately and sometimes I cry at night thinking about it, obviously this has destroyed them financially especially since he hasn’t been able to have a job for 4 years now and his sweet wife is working two jobs to stay afloat...
I’ve been helping them as much as I could every month to at least make sure they have food at the table, and I get Emma multiple presents for both Christmas and her birthdays and they always thank me and say I don’t have to do anything.
Now my wife’s been planning to take our son to Disneyland in Paris for two days while we’re there and I loved the idea, he’s always been into old Disney classics and would absolutely love it there, I suggested to her that we take Emma with us because her father lately has been doing so bad and I wanna cheer her up a little.
And my wife accepted, she absolutely loves Emma too and has no problems with her coming along and says it’d be a good thing for her, and so we told her parents and her mom cried and kept thanking us and Emma is so happy and excited about it.
Now I love my wife she’s the sweetest person ever but girl talks a lot and it somehow reached my older entitled sister who has three teenagers, she expects the whole family to treat them like royalty and honestly it made them all insufferable entitled kids that I genuinely can’t stand anymore...
Then she reached out and said since I’m taking some kid along to France I should take her kids too since they’re actually family, she never even suggested to give me money for it. I told her she’s family to me and is my goddaughter and even if I was a millionaire I would not take her spoiled brats anywhere with me especially not for a whole week.
And she went and cried to our family and now all of them are giving me crap, my thing is that my sister and her husband make considerably more than me and my wife do and it wouldn’t be a financial problem for them at all but they’re just cheap unlike my friend who’s literally dying and can’t do nice things to his little daughter and I just give some relief and breathing space for the little girl. Am I wrong here?
starrynyght said:
NTA - you’re not the AH. Your sister is though… you can take whoever you want to take regardless of the reasons, even though you have some pretty good reasons for wanting to give Emma some good memories. Your sister is just entitled and self-centered.
grayblue_grrl said:
Taking 1 extra 8 year old is not the same at taking 3 teens. Nope. NTA.
Regular_Boot_3540 said:
NTA. You're doing a kindness for a family who is important to you. If your sister is as entitled and unpleasant as you say she is, she can take her own kids to Disney.
Melodic-Skin9045 said:
NTA. Tell your family there is nothing stopping them from taking her entitled brats on a vacation anywhere they want to. Tell your wife to quit being a blabbermouth. You may have to leave her out of the loop on some things if she keeps that up.
Lizardgirl25 said:
NTA. Emma isn’t just some kid. Also she is close in age with your own son and I am betting him and Emma are friends and will have fun together entitled teenagers are no fun especially 3 of them.
Allyredhen79 said:
You know you’re NTA here OP. It says so much about your sister that she can’t see why you won’t fund her kids take this trip, but will take your goddaughter. Plus a 10 and 8 yr old would have/want the same Disney experience...
One very different to teenagers. If your other family members have an opinion, tell them that they are free to take the teenagers to Disney themselves, seeing as it’s such a reasonable request!