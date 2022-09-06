Vacationer asks if they're wrong for taking 'abandoned' items from hotel hallway.

Finders keepers, losers weepers?

Reddit user u/Garbagesandwich saw some items abandoned in a hotel hallway while on vacation and thought they might as well take them home if no one else wanted them.

After a nasty confrontation with the owners of the items, this vacationer is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for taking seemingly abandoned items sitting in a hotel hallway?"

They write:

My friend and I just returned from a long weekend holiday on Hilton Head Island, SC. We stayed at a nice resort on the beach and it was very busy - the hotel was at max capacity with hundreds of rooms, all full.

We live in Georgia and so were able to make the 5-hour drive rather than fly however there are several nearby airports and we met people from all over the country on vacation there.