Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Vacationer asks if they're wrong for taking 'abandoned' items from hotel hallway.

Vacationer asks if they're wrong for taking 'abandoned' items from hotel hallway.

Missy Baker
Sep 6, 2022 | 9:06 PM
ADVERTISING

Finders keepers, losers weepers?

Reddit user u/Garbagesandwich saw some items abandoned in a hotel hallway while on vacation and thought they might as well take them home if no one else wanted them.

After a nasty confrontation with the owners of the items, this vacationer is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for taking seemingly abandoned items sitting in a hotel hallway?"

They write:

My friend and I just returned from a long weekend holiday on Hilton Head Island, SC. We stayed at a nice resort on the beach and it was very busy - the hotel was at max capacity with hundreds of rooms, all full.

We live in Georgia and so were able to make the 5-hour drive rather than fly however there are several nearby airports and we met people from all over the country on vacation there.

We stayed in a room on the fifth floor. Walking from the elevator to our room, I noticed a wagon with beach toys, boogie boards, and a couple of chairs sitting conspicuously in the hall along the way to our room. Note - not in front of any particular room, kind of in between rooms. I ignored it and continued to my room.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content