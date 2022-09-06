Vacationer asks if they're wrong for taking 'abandoned' items from hotel hallway.

Reddit user u/Garbagesandwich saw some items abandoned in a hotel hallway while on vacation and thought they might as well take them home if no one else wanted them.
They write:
My friend and I just returned from a long weekend holiday on Hilton Head Island, SC. We stayed at a nice resort on the beach and it was very busy - the hotel was at max capacity with hundreds of rooms, all full.
We live in Georgia and so were able to make the 5-hour drive rather than fly however there are several nearby airports and we met people from all over the country on vacation there.
We stayed in a room on the fifth floor. Walking from the elevator to our room, I noticed a wagon with beach toys, boogie boards, and a couple of chairs sitting conspicuously in the hall along the way to our room. Note - not in front of any particular room, kind of in between rooms. I ignored it and continued to my room.