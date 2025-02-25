Husband’s ex-wife found in home wearing only a towel, wife demands house key back. AITA?

A couple of days ago, I came home from a work meeting and was unpleasantly surprised to find my husband's ex-wife wandering around the house, fresh out of the shower, with only a towel wrapped around her body.
I felt absolutely hysterical, though I didn’t show it. She had the keys because her daughter (who is also my husband’s daughter) spends more time at our house than at hers, so she occasionally comes to "visit" her.
This time, I didn’t hold back. I demanded that she give me the keys and told her she wasn’t allowed to come over while I was not home. My husband was asleep in the bedroom and had no idea that his ex-wife was even in the house.
When I asked my stepdaughter why her mother had stayed, she simply said that she wasn’t planning to leave until her dad woke up. My mind immediately interpreted that as an attempt at seduction.
In short, I took away the house keys and told her that it wasn’t necessary for her to come see her daughter on weekdays when my stepdaughter went to her house already on weekends.
If she needed to come over for something important, she had to ask for permission. She called me crazy, but my husband backed me up, which was the only reason she eventually left without making a scene. Today, I started wondering if maybe I overreacted and handled things immaturely, but at the same time, I don’t want her around my 4-month-old baby when I’m not home.
EDIT: to avoid more accusations, I checked the entire chronology of the cameras at home and my husband was sleeping with our baby all morning, he didn't even know she was home but he was angrier than me when he saw her and even insisted that we report her.
You’re definitely NTA and she was trying to seduce your husband imo. She should’ve never been given a key and her reaction of getting mad says everything about her intentions.
Why did she have keys in the first place? And how old is the daughter? Bigger question is why was the husband sleep and she was showering? Sounds suspect. Can't help but think you arrived after their activities...
Ethereal_Wife (OP)
She always had the keys in case of an emergency while we were traveling. My stepdaughter is 17 years old. And the last thing, my husband had spent the night awake at work, so he slept all day. Although I also thought like you at first, I immediately checked the cameras I have in some areas of the house to monitor my baby (including in the bedrooms).
Yeah, the shower is messed up. How far away does she live? So she comes over, showers and is walking around your home, in a towel, while your husband is sleeping? I have friends over all the time and if they needed a shower for any reason feel free, but no one ever has. If she has a husband or boyfriend, he should be told. But she sounds sad, lonely and desperate so probably not.
Ethereal_Wife (OP)
It's obvious that she did it to annoy me in some way, I just didn't think she had that kind of childish behavior at her age.
NTA . But that’s a huge overstep and really weird on her part. Time for some boundaries.
How often does she swing by for a shower when you are not around and why was the daughter so chilled about her being there.. Sounds like something she does often? Sounds like a massive clash in values and or for lack of better words, she put your husband to sleep. Either way NTA but boundaries need to be set.
Ethereal_Wife (OP)
She didn't usually come to the house much before, but lately she seems "very concerned" about being present in her daughter's life. And my stepdaughter wasn't that calm, in fact, she was the one who sent me a message saying that her mother was in home, although I never thought I would find her in a towel.
Emergency use of someone else’s key doesnt include the ex wanting to take a shower in that person’s house. Wanting to make sure the stepdaughter came home safely also doesn’t include stepping inside someone else’s house and wandering around. She’s lost her key privileges. NTA.
What the actual hell? The woman took a shower in your home while her ex-husband - who is now YOUR husband - was asleep and you’re asking if you’re an AH or overreacting? Let’s be clear, it’s a big no to both. She has no business having keys to your home and proved she cannot be trusted not to act inappropriately.
Unless she’d just been doused with radioactive material, she didn’t need a shower at that moment , again - in your home. There’s no excuse for her behavior and it’s disgusting. She’s acting like a fool and needs to be put in her place immediately and permanently. I give you credit for not throwing her out into the snow wearing the towel she bothered to wrap herself in.
Honestly if this is real, you and your husband need to have a long discussion about boundaries, change the locks (I don’t trust her to have given back the only set she had) and explain to stepdaughter that her mother is not allowed in your home under any circumstances. This woman has no shame and is trying to break up your marriage. Don’t let it happen. What is wrong with some people? NTA.