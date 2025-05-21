'AITA for taking away my pregnant wife's dinner because she upset me?'

That was all background to an incident that happened last night. I am the one who cooks mostly and last night I cooked a dinner that we both like a lot. It is a 'pizza-like' dish from our home country that I will not name but it is very similar to pizza in that it is of that type and is split into pieces that each person can take and eat.

I spent about 1 hour cooking it and mixed a salad to eat as well, so that we each got half of the 'pizza' and some salad for dinner. My wife was sitting down at the table ready for dinner and I brought over the 'pizza' and set it down. I then went back to the kitchen to get the salad and when I came back my wife had taken all of the 'pizza' onto her plate.