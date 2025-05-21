'AITA for taking away my pregnant wife's dinner because she upset me?'

Hi AITA, I will try and keep this brief and answer any questions I get. My wife is currently pregnant and it's been an interesting few months to say the least.
A lot of my wife's friends warned her about how intense the cravings can get and she hasn't really got them that bad but in a few instances she has had cravings that have put me in a somewhat unsavory position (e.g. having to drive 40 minutes at 3AM to get my wife this specific food from our home country that my in-laws had at their house because she woke me up and said she couldn't wait at all).
After incidents like that one I sat down and had as candid of a conversation as possible about how I realize I wasn't the one who was pregnant and hence it was easier for me but I couldn't keep throwing everything down to get her whatever she needs because she is pregnant.
That was all background to an incident that happened last night. I am the one who cooks mostly and last night I cooked a dinner that we both like a lot. It is a 'pizza-like' dish from our home country that I will not name but it is very similar to pizza in that it is of that type and is split into pieces that each person can take and eat.
I spent about 1 hour cooking it and mixed a salad to eat as well, so that we each got half of the 'pizza' and some salad for dinner. My wife was sitting down at the table ready for dinner and I brought over the 'pizza' and set it down. I then went back to the kitchen to get the salad and when I came back my wife had taken all of the 'pizza' onto her plate.
Now I should say I have cooked this meal quite a few times and it had always been that we took half each, so I asked her hey how come you took it all? She said that she realised that I liked it but she had a really bad craving for it and couldn't I just take the salad for this once so she could have the 'pizza'.
I told her that if she was craving it then that's okay to just give me 1 piece (out of 10) so I could atleast have a taste but she refused saying she wanted it all, and that I could just eat salad only for one night. This started an argument and I just told her that I found it rude that she was trying to stop me from having 1 piece of my own food that I cooked.
She still refused to give me a single piece and then said something that really hurt me, "honestly you should stick to salad in general anyways". I am not happy with my weight and I've been losing weight slowly but this comment made me upset so I told her enough and took the plate.
At this point I now have the remaining 'pizza' left and told her she can eat salad or come apologize and took the food to eat on our alfresco. I can definitely see how I was an asshole for taking my wife's dinner from her but at the same time I acted in hurt so I am curious what others think.
[deleted] said:
NTA. Pregnancy doesn’t excuse meanness, greed, and gluttony.
OP responded:
Thank you, I felt the same way.
WebbieVanderquack said:
NTA. Cravings are not an excuse to eat all the food someone else has prepared, and the comment about sticking to salad was really rude. I do think you should have been a bit more grown-up about your response and just taken half the pizza and left her with half, and had a serious talk about why she hurt you, but I still think she's TA here.
justmy2centsforyou said:
NTA. I really thought this was a you're TA situation but definitely not. Your wife's demand to eat all of your food because she has a craving is not reasonable. And that comment about your weight was just mean. She cannot use pregnancy as an excuse to be mean to you.
Notyagirl said:
I am 8 mo pregnant so I understand the cravings etc but she is taking advantage of you at this point. Nta and she needs to stop being such a diva
fruitynutcase said:
NTA. Pregnancy hormones and cravings can be insane, but it doesnt give your wife right to act like that. Middle of the night cravings? Sure if place you need to go is just around the corner. Making you drive 40min drive at 3am? No. Just no. Taking your food? No.
Nonono. She thinks she can wave pregnancy card and is entitled to behave like a bully. Someone else needs tell her this. I am afraid she wont see it if you telll her that and if you do this or that, you are always TA in her mind.
Nosyjewishmom said:
nta and don’t drive at 3 am to get her craving food, she can wait until the next day.
OP responded:
I don't anymore, that's what I meant to say when I mentioned our discussion in my post but it wasn't very clear, apologies
littleteacup1976 said:
ESH. Except the baby. Yes it was an ass move to take the food away. And I understand cravings and all but to the point of not wanting to give one slice is weird. But every women is different when it comes to pregnancy.
And OP responded:
Thank you, in all honesty I feel terrible because of what I did but she refuses to apologise for insulting me so we're not talking to each other very well currently