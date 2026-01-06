'AITA for taking my baby and leaving after my MIL secretly fed him?'

During our stay with them, she always wanted to hold him, which is fine on its own but she has made irritating remarks like "oh, he still wants to eat? He needs more than what you’re giving him" if he starts crying after I’ve fed him.

Last night, I went take a shower and when I stepped out, I heard the baby screaming. When I walked into the kitchen I saw MIL trying to feed him formula from a bottle. We don’t have bottles! She bought one and had been keeping it in her house to feed him. When I said what the hell?